CCP Opens Pressure Valve On the Pandemic; Sends Flights Globally Amid Outbreak

A new outbreak of COVID-19 is allegedly sweeping across China. Hospitals and morgues are overwhelmed, and even high-ranking CCP members are falling ill or dying. And amid the new outbreak, leaders of the Chinese regime opened international travel. The situation mirrors similar moves taken by the CCP at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when it also restricted travel internally in China yet allowed travel externally.

Reports from Italy claim that half of the passengers on flights coming from China are testing positive for COVID-19. In response to reports like this, the Biden administration is requiring COVID tests for all passengers arriving from China. The questions now are whether the new outbreak is the same Omicron variant already seen in the United States or something new, and whether the responses are enough to stop it.



