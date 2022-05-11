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Major explosion destroys Havana’s Saratoga Hotel, killing at least 22
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104 views • May 11, 2022
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At least 22 people were killed and more than 60 injured as a massive explosion ripped through Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba. A gas leak is believed to have been responsible for the explosion.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13tylh-major-explosion-destroys-havanas-saratoga-hotel-killing-at-least-22.html
At least 22 people were killed and more than 60 injured as a massive explosion ripped through Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba. A gas leak is believed to have been responsible for the explosion.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13tylh-major-explosion-destroys-havanas-saratoga-hotel-killing-at-least-22.html
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