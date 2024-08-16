Biden administration strikes deal to cut prices on some of Medicare's costliest drugs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medicare reached agreements with major pharmaceutical companies to cut the cost the government pays for ten prescription drugs used by millions of Americans. It marks the first time the government has been able to negotiate directly with drugmakers, a result of provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. Amna Nawaz discussed the impact with Neera Tanden, domestic policy adviser to President Biden.
