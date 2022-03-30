Rep. Cawthorn Invited to 'Cocaine Orgies' in DC by Whom? (2022)

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2Ti 3:15 And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.



2Ti 3:1 You should know this, Timothy, that in the last days there will be very difficult times.

2Ti 3:2 For people will love only themselves and their money. They will be boastful and proud, scoffing at God, disobedient to their parents, and ungrateful. They will consider nothing sacred.

2Ti 3:3 They will be unloving and unforgiving; they will slander others and have no self-control. They will be cruel and hate what is good.

2Ti 3:4 They will betray their friends, be reckless, be puffed up with pride, and love pleasure rather than God.

2Ti 3:5 They will act religious, but they will reject the power that could make them godly. Stay away from people like that!

2Ti 3:6 They are the kind who work their way into people's homes and win the confidence of vulnerable women who are burdened with the guilt of sin and controlled by various desires.