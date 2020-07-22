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Survivor: Marquesas Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0025
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3 views • July 22, 2020
Today, we are looking at Survivor’s 4th Season, Survivor: Marquesas. This season over the years has fallen into the “Forgotten Season” Category when it comes to this show. After 40 Seasons, at this point, the season has to have some big moments to stand out. The question on the table is is did Survivor: Marquesas do enough to stand out and if it did, does it deserve to be a forgotten season? Is it worth visiting even if you’ve only watched Survivor since Season 30?
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Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
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Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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