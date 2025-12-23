Lucid Dreaming, Astral Projection, and Their Link to Spiritual Attack - Vicki Joy Anderson

The spiritual realm is a dangerous place if you seek it out for the wrong reasons. Vicki Joy Anderson discusses the dangers of lucid dreaming, astral projection, and other strange New Age practices, with a particular focus on sleep paralysis. Vicki is also the author of They Only Come Out at Night: Exploring the Dark Weapon of Sleep Paralysis. She also shares more insight into her personal story, focusing on the trauma she experienced as an infant and how that shaped and impacted her emotional and spiritual well-being. Our time sleeping is meant to nourish and replenish our souls, not expose us to dangerous spiritual attacks. Many people are suffering in their unconscious hours of sleep and never realize how much it’s affecting their active functional hours.









TAKEAWAYS





Lucid dreaming is something the New Age movement has promoted as a good thing, but it can be very dangerous





Demonic forces often lurk in the shadows during our most vulnerable state





When we sleep, our prefrontal cortex gets the rest it needs so that we can get a break from daily decision-making





Be on the lookout for witchcraft content on social media, which teaches children damaging New Age demonic practices









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

They Only Come Out At Night book: https://bit.ly/44hxJge





🔗 CONNECT WITH VICKI JOY ANDERSON

Website: https://www.vickijoyanderson.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vickijoyauthor/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #vickijoyanderson #AstralProjection #OutOfBodyExperience #LucidDreaming #SpiritualAwakening #ConsciousnessExpansion #LucidDreaming #DreamControl #DreamAwareness #ConsciousDreaming #DreamExploration #NewAgeSpirituality #SpiritualAwakening #HolisticLiving #EnergyHealing #MindBodySpirit #SleepParalysis #NightTerrors #SleepDisorders #DreamStates #REMIntrusion



