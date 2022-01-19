© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Patriot Hour: Durham's About Wrapped Up [12.01.2022]
Follow
1
Share
Report
251 views • January 19, 2022
- Still waiting for that to happen? I'm not, I'm done w/ all this.....my focus is on God; no mystery there. The truth shouldn't be hidden; 'the plan'.
The Patriot Hour
Published January 12, 2022
2,643 Views
https://rumble.com/vseuwi-durhams-about-wrapped-up.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
www.thepatriothour.tv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qTPDuNcS0beU/
https://dlive.tv/ThePatriotHour
The Patriot Hour
Published January 12, 2022
2,643 Views
https://rumble.com/vseuwi-durhams-about-wrapped-up.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
www.thepatriothour.tv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qTPDuNcS0beU/
https://dlive.tv/ThePatriotHour
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.