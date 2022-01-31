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WHY could 5G be Dangerous to Airplanes?!
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1418 views • January 31, 2022
Posted 27January2022 Mentour Now!
During the last few weeks there has been a flood of reporting about airlines cancelling flights into the US out of fear of problems relating to the launch of 5G networks. Why is the airline industry reacting this way and what could happen to an aircraft if there WAS interference with 5G signals? That's what we will cover in today's video. Enjoy! 5G, Aviation, fight Safety, FAA, FCC, Air Crash,
During the last few weeks there has been a flood of reporting about airlines cancelling flights into the US out of fear of problems relating to the launch of 5G networks. Why is the airline industry reacting this way and what could happen to an aircraft if there WAS interference with 5G signals? That's what we will cover in today's video. Enjoy! 5G, Aviation, fight Safety, FAA, FCC, Air Crash,
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