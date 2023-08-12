https://gettr.com/post/p2o1d4tf757

8/11/2023 【Roy on the @WayneDupreeShow】Roy Guo: How to stop the CCP from stealing U.S. intelligence? Investigating everyone with close ties to the CCP thoroughly and cutting off the CCP's financial backing and technical support will be more than enough!

#CCP #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP





8/11/2023 【罗伊做客Wayne Dupree Show节目】罗伊：要如何阻止中共偷盗美国情报？只要彻底调查任何与中国共产党有密切联系的人，并断掉中共的资金支持、技术支持就足够了！

#中共 #中国人不等于中共 #消灭中共



