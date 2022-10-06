OPEC Plus Announces Sharp Cut to Global Oil Production

https://gnews.org/post/p1tdnb5fd
10/05/2022 CBS Evening News: OPEC plus announced a decision to sharply cut oil production in an effort to boost sagging petroleum prices. The cut will likely lead to higher gas and energy prices in the U.S.
