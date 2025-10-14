AN INCONVENIENT STUDY documentary - The Truth THEY Never Wanted You to See

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2016, journalist Del Bigtree issued a challenge to the head of infectious disease at one of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world: conduct the most thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study that has ever been done. The expert took up the challenge and ran the study to prove Del wrong. That study never saw the light of day...until now.
The centerpiece of Senator Ron Johnson’s hearing was the
reveal of the groundbreaking Henry Ford study comparing vaccinated and
unvaccinated children. Watch a breakdown of the hearing, and don’t miss this
the documentary, “An Inconvenient Study: The Cause of America’s Chronic Disease
Epidemic Exposed”, brought to you by ICAN and Del Bigtree Productions, which
Del’s the story of how Del convinced a top infectious disease expert to conduct
the study, the shocking results, and the journey to bring this hidden study to
light. For more information go to...
https://AnInconvenientStudy.com
Tags: An Inconvenient Study, Ron Johnson hearing, Ron Johnson, BOMBSHELL Senate Hearing, BOMBSHELL, Senate Hearing, Henry Ford study, Henry Ford, vaxxed, unvaxxed, vaccinated, unvaccinated, children, hearing, documentary, An Inconvenient Study, Cause, America Chronic Disease Epidemic, Chronic, Disease, Epidemic, ICAN, Del Bigtree, infectious disease, shocking results, results, hidden study, depopulation, democide, infectious disease, Chronic Disease Epidemic