A Polish-Ukrainian Union? + Black Sea Terror & the Impact of Cluster Munitions in Ukraine

- Could moves by Poland and Ukraine be a precursor to the establishment of a buffer zone in western Ukraine similar to the one established by the US and Turkey in Syria to freeze the conflict there?
- Is Ukraine's ongoing sea and air drone campaign a significant threat to Russia's fighting capacity, or just a means to maintain the illusion of holding the initiative?
- And are US-supplied cluster munitions finally making a difference on the battlefield or is the Western media simply working its way through the latest "wonder weapon" narrative?
