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Luke 17:27 They Did Eat, They Drank, THEY MARRIED WIVES
The Final Witness
The Final Witness
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20 views • September 03, 2021
Perfect Description of the Satanic Doctrine of Devils for Pluralistic Marriage of a man with Many Wives as Jesus Spoke about in Luke 17 and The Final
Judgment for this Kind of Perversion that was spoken in Verse 27: They did eat, they drank, THEY MARRIED WIVES, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And The Flood Came, and DESTROYED THEM ALL !!!
Very Precise Judgment for This Time again About pluralistic Marriage !!
Gen 6:1 And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born unto them, 2 That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.
5 ¶ And GOD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually. 6 And it repented the LORD that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him at his heart.
7 And the LORD said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth; both man, and beast, and the creeping thing, and the fowls of the air; for it repenteth me that I have made them.
Jesus The Christ ~ The Same Yesterday ~ Today ~ And FOREVER !!!
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