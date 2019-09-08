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"They Live-stock"
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29 views • September 08, 2019
Scene from "They Live"....eerily familiar to today's news stories.
They Live is a 1988 American science fiction action thriller film written and directed by John Carpenter, and based on the 1963 short story "Eight O'Clock in the Morning" by Ray Nelson.
Release date - November 4, 1988
They Live is a 1988 American science fiction action thriller film written and directed by John Carpenter, and based on the 1963 short story "Eight O'Clock in the Morning" by Ray Nelson.
Release date - November 4, 1988
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