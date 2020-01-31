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BREAKING: Fired Ukrainian Prosecutor FILES FEDERAL COMPLAINT Against Joe Biden #1774 - 9A
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51 views • January 31, 2020
After leaving office in 2017, Vice President Joe Biden Bragged about strong-arming the government of Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor. In April John Solomon revealed that Joe Biden had Shokin fired because he was investigating Joe Biden’s son Hunter. Joe Biden and Democrats then went on an international smear campaign to destroy Viktor Shokin’s education. Today we present you this exclusive document: the complaint of former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin against Joe Biden for interference in the legal proceedings of Ukraine – which incidentally cites the Gateway Pundit’s UkraineGate investigation …
E-Militia Article:  BREAKING: Fired Ukrainian Prosecutor Viktor Shokin FILES FEDERAL COMPLAINT Against Joe Biden – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/bg6i30qdwXB 


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