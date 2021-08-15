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MRNA Secret - Dr's FOI Request DENIED To Protect Big Pharma Commercial Interests | Hugo Talks
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400 views • August 15, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a community information and support group.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Dr Lee Proctor made a FOI to Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency for "the full nucleotide base sequences in both the MRNA Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines", and "the full nucleotide base sequence used in the recombinant DNA of the Oxford Astra Zeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines approved by the MHRA".
Dr Proctor is a director and co-owner of a successful company that out licences technology to the pharmaceutical industry.
The MHRA denied his request stating (in part):
"...supporting documentation for full nucleotide base sequences in both the MRNA Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines, and full nucleotide base sequence used in the recombinant DNA of the Oxford Astra Zeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines is exempt under Section 41(Information Provided in Confidence) and Section 43 (Commercial Interests) of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.
Section 41is an absolute exemption and no consideration of the public interest is required, except to state that we consider it's disclosure to constitute an actionable breach of confidence.
Section43 is a qualified exemption and consideration of the public interest should be made. We have considered the public interest and cannot see any public interest argument that outweighs the commercial harm in providing commercial secrets to competitors, who would be able to use this information to aid the development of their own rival product."
It appears not only our governments, media and NGO's, but also regulatory bodies are in thrall to the pharmaceutical industry. Their "freedom" is the death of ours. Is it not time they were broken up? - FNQ Citizen's Collective
Original URL: https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/MRNA-SECRET-Hugo-Talks--lockdown:f?
By: Hugo Talks
Website: https://hugotalks.com
Support Hugo on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Dr Lee Proctor made a FOI to Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency for "the full nucleotide base sequences in both the MRNA Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines", and "the full nucleotide base sequence used in the recombinant DNA of the Oxford Astra Zeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines approved by the MHRA".
Dr Proctor is a director and co-owner of a successful company that out licences technology to the pharmaceutical industry.
The MHRA denied his request stating (in part):
"...supporting documentation for full nucleotide base sequences in both the MRNA Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines, and full nucleotide base sequence used in the recombinant DNA of the Oxford Astra Zeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines is exempt under Section 41(Information Provided in Confidence) and Section 43 (Commercial Interests) of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.
Section 41is an absolute exemption and no consideration of the public interest is required, except to state that we consider it's disclosure to constitute an actionable breach of confidence.
Section43 is a qualified exemption and consideration of the public interest should be made. We have considered the public interest and cannot see any public interest argument that outweighs the commercial harm in providing commercial secrets to competitors, who would be able to use this information to aid the development of their own rival product."
It appears not only our governments, media and NGO's, but also regulatory bodies are in thrall to the pharmaceutical industry. Their "freedom" is the death of ours. Is it not time they were broken up? - FNQ Citizen's Collective
Original URL: https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/MRNA-SECRET-Hugo-Talks--lockdown:f?
By: Hugo Talks
Website: https://hugotalks.com
Support Hugo on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
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