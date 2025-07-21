In 60 Days Everything Changes For The $

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s Going To Be Wild & No One Is Talking About It
* While the media obsess over distractions, a massive financial shift is happening.
* China just dumped U.S. Treasuries to the lowest level since 2008.
* President Trump is pressuring Fed Chair Jerome Powell to resign.
* Congress just banned CBDCs — and now the U.S. Dollar is officially going on the blockchain.
* This is DJT’s boldest move yet to save the $ and secure its place as the global reserve currency by embracing a $-backed stablecoin.
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News (20 July 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3iWGon7OWyo