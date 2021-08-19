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Afghanistan Story is DEEP - Details From 30-Time Deployed Counterintelligence Expert - Stew Peters
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360 views • August 19, 2021
The real questions about Afghanistan have to include diving into the possibility of a purposeful failure, setting up Biden for his ushering out the door.
Drew Berquist, host of "This is My Show" has been deployed to Afghanistan over 30 times and joined Stew Peters to discuss the reality of the horror.
https://rumble.com/vldbtk-afghanistan-story-is-deep-details-from-30-time-deployed-counterintelligence.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrewBerquist.com
Drew Berquist, host of "This is My Show" has been deployed to Afghanistan over 30 times and joined Stew Peters to discuss the reality of the horror.
https://rumble.com/vldbtk-afghanistan-story-is-deep-details-from-30-time-deployed-counterintelligence.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrewBerquist.com
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