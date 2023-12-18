Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Republicans Supported the Security State’s Spy Provision
channel image
The New American
2283 Subscribers
52 views
Published Yesterday

If it weren’t for Republicans, the defense bill couldn’t have passed with Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act as part of it. Many Republicans — including former presidential candidates — opposed Freedom Caucus members’ efforts to separate the spy provision from the rest of the defense bill. We name some of the Republicans who sided with the National Security State, and discuss whether “MAGA” Mike Johnson’s honeymoon with constitutionalists is over. 

Keywords
republicansmagamike johnsonsection 702defense bill

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket