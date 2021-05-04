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Play Video Why is our n Arizona citizens who are conducting an audit of the election fraud
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61 views • May 04, 2021
Why would “auditors” try to sneak a camera onto the audit floor?
If photos of ballots from the audit leak, then there will instantly be calls to shut the audit down. If we don’t know the exact procedure and policies of the audit, then neither does the enemy. Information is valuable and if the procedures were completely known, it would be easier to infiltrate and disrupt the process Why are they fighting so hard? Shouldn’t an audit of the “most secure election in history” be welcomed with open arms?
If photos of ballots from the audit leak, then there will instantly be calls to shut the audit down. If we don’t know the exact procedure and policies of the audit, then neither does the enemy. Information is valuable and if the procedures were completely known, it would be easier to infiltrate and disrupt the process Why are they fighting so hard? Shouldn’t an audit of the “most secure election in history” be welcomed with open arms?
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