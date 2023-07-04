Stew Peters Show - Agents Steal Gun Owners’ Personal Information With No Warrant

GARLAND’S GESTAPO: ATF Raid Montana Gun Store, Confiscate Information Without Warrant.The IRS exists to terrorize patriotic Americans.
Zoe Warren, filmmaker and host of 2A For Today, is here to talk about the importance of the second amendment in the face of government sponsored tyranny.
The IRS seized 4473 forms which contain the personal information of gun owners.
