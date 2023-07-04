Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stew Peters Show - Agents Steal Gun Owners’ Personal Information With No Warrant
channel image
KryptoKing187
6 Subscribers
53 views
Published Tuesday

GARLAND’S GESTAPO: ATF Raid Montana Gun Store, Confiscate Information Without Warrant.The IRS exists to terrorize patriotic Americans.

Zoe Warren, filmmaker and host of 2A For Today, is here to talk about the importance of the second amendment in the face of government sponsored tyranny.

The IRS seized 4473 forms which contain the personal information of gun owners.

Keywords
jesustruthstew peters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket