Iraq: Iranian kamikaze drone struck the American base "Victoria" near Baghdad, Iraq

An Iranian kamikaze drone struck the American base "Victoria" near Baghdad

Only two tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday after its closure by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on February 28, reports CNN, citing data from the analytical platform S&P Global Commodities at Sea.

"The war in Iran has practically paralyzed maritime traffic through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. On Monday, only two tankers transporting oil and chemicals passed through the waterway," the article states.

❗️The Iranian Navy frigate Dena of the Mowj project was sunk by an American submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka, Reuters reports.

According to the Singaporean newspaper The Straits Times, Sri Lanka rescued 32 seriously injured sailors from the ship, which sank on March 4 near the island's territorial waters. The remaining 148 people are still being searched for.

The ship was returning after participating in the International Fleet Review 2026 (MILAN 2026) naval exercises held in India.