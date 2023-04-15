Melbourne Rally 15 April 2023

This rally has been going every Saturday for over three years. This one made a city circuit to include Victoria Market and back again to Parliament House. The numbers were lower because a break-away group formed to hold their own rally. Unity is an important need in our efforts to push back against our corrupt government and the Covid lies, so at the moment we are compromised with numbers under fifty. New speakers came forward to speak on the megaphones, so that was a great positive. There might always be courageous people to fill that need. Bless them.