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Arizona Audit Just got More Interesting
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770 views • May 13, 2021
Arizona Audit Just got More Interesting
Arizona Audit Bombshell? Deleted Databases & Missing Paper Ballots In Maricopa County Recount
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Azauditdeleteddbs-1:9?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
How Engineered Pandemics & Poverty Profit the Elite: Enter the Great Reset https://youtu.be/QjoGV2QFd7M
https://rumble.com/vaviv5-how-engineered-pandemics-and-poverty-profit-the-elite-enter-the-great-reset.html
The Truth about 660 Billionaires in the USA - Net Worth Went Up by Average 40 Percent in 2020 in spite of (or because of) the Plandemic
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218620328370143232?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Viruses don't make you sick, most energy is already free, 5G is killing everyone, they installed
5g emitters near every school as soon as lockdowns started!
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213736064180535296?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Andrew Kaufman M.D. - The Rooster in the River of Rats - Koch's Postulates
https://youtu.be/IoywNPXANi4
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Arizona Audit Bombshell? Deleted Databases & Missing Paper Ballots In Maricopa County Recount
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Azauditdeleteddbs-1:9?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
How Engineered Pandemics & Poverty Profit the Elite: Enter the Great Reset https://youtu.be/QjoGV2QFd7M
https://rumble.com/vaviv5-how-engineered-pandemics-and-poverty-profit-the-elite-enter-the-great-reset.html
The Truth about 660 Billionaires in the USA - Net Worth Went Up by Average 40 Percent in 2020 in spite of (or because of) the Plandemic
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218620328370143232?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Viruses don't make you sick, most energy is already free, 5G is killing everyone, they installed
5g emitters near every school as soon as lockdowns started!
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213736064180535296?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Andrew Kaufman M.D. - The Rooster in the River of Rats - Koch's Postulates
https://youtu.be/IoywNPXANi4
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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