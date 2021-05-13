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Arizona Audit Just got More Interesting
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Anti-Disinformation
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770 views • May 13, 2021
Arizona Audit Just got More Interesting

Arizona Audit Bombshell? Deleted Databases & Missing Paper Ballots In Maricopa County Recount

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Azauditdeleteddbs-1:9?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos


How Engineered Pandemics & Poverty Profit the Elite: Enter the Great Reset https://youtu.be/QjoGV2QFd7M
https://rumble.com/vaviv5-how-engineered-pandemics-and-poverty-profit-the-elite-enter-the-great-reset.html
The Truth about 660 Billionaires in the USA - Net Worth Went Up by Average 40 Percent in 2020 in spite of (or because of) the Plandemic
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218620328370143232?referrer=shane_st_pierre

Viruses don't make you sick, most energy is already free, 5G is killing everyone, they installed
5g emitters near every school as soon as lockdowns started!
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213736064180535296?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Andrew Kaufman M.D. - The Rooster in the River of Rats - Koch's Postulates
https://youtu.be/IoywNPXANi4



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