“I Was Threatened!” - WHO Consultant and Expert Toxicologist Exposes mRNA Vaccine Deceptions
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
2 days ago

::::“The vaccine is fraud. Don’t trust it, it’s a scam, it’s not real,” he’s declared, echoing what many of us skeptics have been shouting from the rooftops. He’s convinced this isn’t a vaccine at all, but gene therapy—a whole different beast. Traditional vaccines? They take a weakened virus, slip it into your body, and let your immune system build its own army. “That’s natural,” he says. “Our body will produce antibodies” on its own. But mRNA? “They give something that changes our genetics,” he warns, pointing to a shady setup where each batch is different, with unpredictable effects like blood clots or even sudden deaths. What are they putting in these bottles, and why can’t we know? Mustafa’s seen the studies, especially from America, that call this strategy “fake and deliberately made.” He’s adamant it’s all part of a “planned agenda, not something natural.” His advice? Skip the fear-mongering about viruses and masks, focus on boosting your immune system, and don’t fall for the narrative. “If there’s a little virus, we can handle it,” he says. So why the obsession with jabs that might be messing with our DNA? Sounds like a question the globalists don’t want us asking.

Professor Mustafa Ali works at the University of Malaya, leading a team at some fancy-sounding place called the Shimadzu-UMMC Centre for Xenobiotics Study. Prof Mustafa has got some serious cred: bagged the Excellent Scientist Award in 2005 from Malaysia’s Ministry of Higher Education and was named a Top Research Scientist in 2012 by the Malaysian Academy of Science.

who consultantexpert toxicologistmrna vaccine deceptions
