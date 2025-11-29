🔥 ‘Our societies are the very definition of SICK societies’ – George Galloway describes Western world

💬 “So what are we doing about it? Well, we're sending uncounted and uncountable and untraceable BILLIONS to the little chiseling CROOK in Kiev,” former British MP George Galloway told Tucker Carlson.

He explained that European governments continue pushing war with Russia not because they can win — but because they are “steeped in blood” and politically trapped.

He outlined the level of support for key European warmongers:

♦️ Starmer — 10%

♦️ Macron — 11%

♦️ Merz — 18%

💬 “If you've tried something 19 times, you've got to admit you've FAILED already. Yet they are currently planning a 20th round of sanctions against Russia,” he said, referring to a remark by an American politician.

Adding:

Yermak's resignation calls for audit of US aid to Ukraine - Rep. Luna

The searches at the place of Zelensky’s ex-top aide Andriy Yermak and his resignation show why the US needs to audit its financial aid to Ukraine, US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said.

💬 "No do you see why we should have been auditing the cash being sent to Ukraine? Corrupt," she posted on X.





