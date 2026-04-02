Rapture is real near Share this Warning for People to Get Saved by believing on Jesus Christ. Ps86:5 To Repent is to forthink & to leave & change their evil life for the love of virtue & hate of sin.

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John 14:15-24 https://www.textusreceptusbibles.com/Tyndale/44/17 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vcY2UkEZECg
15, ¶ If ye love me, keep my commandments. 16, And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever; 17, Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.
18, ¶ I will not leave you comfortless:1 I will come to you. 19, Yet a little while, and the world seeth me no more; but ye see me: because I live, ye shall live also. 20, At that day ye shall know that I am in my Father, and ye in me, and I in you. 21, He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.
22, Judas saith unto him, not Iscariot, Lord, how is it that thou wilt manifest thyself unto us, and not unto the world? 23, Jesus answered and said unto him, If a man love me, he will keep my words: and my Father will love him, and we will come unto him, and make our abode with him. 24, He that loveth me not keepeth not my sayings: and the word which ye hear is not mine, but the Father's which sent me.
Mathew 11
16, ¶ But whereunto shall I liken this generation? It is like unto children sitting in the markets, and calling unto their fellows,
17, And saying, We have piped unto you, and ye have not danced; we have mourned unto you, and ye have not lamented.
18, For John came neither eating nor drinking, and they say, He hath a devil.
19, The Son of man came eating and drinking, and they say, Behold a man gluttonous, and a winebibber, a friend of publicans and sinners. But *wisdom is justified of her children.
*Explanation: Wisdom is justified & c. that is / they that are the children of God / receive His doctrine & His Word as Truth & Wisdom / although the contrary part do not so receive it.
20, Then began he to upbraid the cities wherein most of his mighty works were done, because they repented not:
21, Woe unto thee, Chorazin! woe unto thee, Bethsaida! for if the mighty works, which were done in you, had been done in Tyre and Sidon, they would have repented long ago in sackcloth and ashes.
22, But I say unto you, It shall be more tolerable for Tyre and Sidon at the day of judgment, than for you.
23, And thou, Capernaum, which art exalted unto heaven, shalt be brought down to hell: for if the mighty works, which have been done in thee, had been done in Sodom, it would have remained until this day.
24, But I say unto you, That it shall be more tolerable for the land of Sodom in the day of judgment, than for thee.
Acts 17
|17:24
|God that made the worlde and all that are in it seynge that he is Lorde of heven and erth he dwelleth not in temples made with hondes
|17:25
|nether is worshipped with mennes hondes as though he neded of eny thinge seinge he him selfe geveth lyfe and breeth to all men every where
|17:26
|and hath made of one bloud all nacions of men for to dwell on all the face of the erthe and hath assigned before how longe tyme and also the endes of their inhabitacion
|17:27
|that they shuld seke God yf they myght fele and fynde him though he be not farre from every one of vs.
|17:28
|For in him we lyve move and have oure beynge as certayne of youre awne Poetes sayde. For we are also his generacion.
|17:29
|For as moche then as we are the generacion of God we ought not to thynke that the godhed is lyke vnto golde silver or stone graven by crafte and ymaginacion of man.
|17:30
|And the tyme of this ignoraunce God regarded not: but now he byddeth all men every where repent
|17:31
|because he hath apoynted a daye in the which he will iudge the worlde acordynge to ryghtewesses by that man whom he hath apoynted and hath offered *faith to all men after that he had raysed him from deeth.
*Explanation: Faith is here taken for he promises of mercy which through faith save us. which promise after the resurrection of Christ commanded to be preached unto all nations & not to the jews only / as before.