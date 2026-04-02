Rapture is real near Share this Warning for People to Get Saved by believing on Jesus Christ. Ps86:5 To Repent is to forthink & to leave & change their evil life for the love of virtue & hate of sin.

John 14:15-24 https://www.textusreceptusbibles.com/Tyndale/44/17 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vcY2UkEZECg

15, ¶ If ye love me, keep my commandments. 16, And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever; 17, Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.

18, ¶ I will not leave you comfortless:1 I will come to you. 19, Yet a little while, and the world seeth me no more; but ye see me: because I live, ye shall live also. 20, At that day ye shall know that I am in my Father, and ye in me, and I in you. 21, He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.

22, Judas saith unto him, not Iscariot, Lord, how is it that thou wilt manifest thyself unto us, and not unto the world? 23, Jesus answered and said unto him, If a man love me, he will keep my words: and my Father will love him, and we will come unto him, and make our abode with him. 24, He that loveth me not keepeth not my sayings: and the word which ye hear is not mine, but the Father's which sent me.

Mathew 11

16, ¶ But whereunto shall I liken this generation? It is like unto children sitting in the markets, and calling unto their fellows,

17, And saying, We have piped unto you, and ye have not danced; we have mourned unto you, and ye have not lamented.

18, For John came neither eating nor drinking, and they say, He hath a devil.

19, The Son of man came eating and drinking, and they say, Behold a man gluttonous, and a winebibber, a friend of publicans and sinners. But *wisdom is justified of her children.

*Explanation: Wisdom is justified & c. that is / they that are the children of God / receive His doctrine & His Word as Truth & Wisdom / although the contrary part do not so receive it.

20, Then began he to upbraid the cities wherein most of his mighty works were done, because they repented not:

21, Woe unto thee, Chorazin! woe unto thee, Bethsaida! for if the mighty works, which were done in you, had been done in Tyre and Sidon, they would have repented long ago in sackcloth and ashes.

22, But I say unto you, It shall be more tolerable for Tyre and Sidon at the day of judgment, than for you.

23, And thou, Capernaum, which art exalted unto heaven, shalt be brought down to hell: for if the mighty works, which have been done in thee, had been done in Sodom, it would have remained until this day.

24, But I say unto you, That it shall be more tolerable for the land of Sodom in the day of judgment, than for thee.





Acts 17