Broadcast From Canada, Calif. Missouri, Oregon and Washington

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20 views • December 26, 2021
The world is experiencing as it was in the days of Noah.
Luke 17:26
“And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man.”
King James Version
Luke 17:26
“And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man.”
King James Version
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