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I heard the cry, felt the endless sadness of her mother and daughter in the cold winter
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36 views • August 06, 2023

Pitiful Animal


Aug 5, 2023


I heard the cry, felt the endless sadness of her mother and daughter in the cold winter.


Berry and two puppies were locked in a rusty iron cage by someone

I heard their cries, felt their earnest eyes and endless sadness

Their plight touched the heart of anyone who witnessed it.

They needed urgent medical attention.

That's why I needed to get them out of here quickly.


Mother dog Berry and boy Mango had filariasis, skin problems were not too serious.

Only Richie, her daughter was having huge problems.

She refused to eat and had no energy so she was given fluids and serum.

But she was allergic to serum injections.

So after the injection, her face was swollen and deformed.

She couldn't even open her eyes and was constantly bleeding.

The little girl itched and hurt, but there was no treatment for her skin

I was trying to help all three of them survive and live a new life.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSDnbToklqs

Keywords
colddogwintercrypuppiespitiful animalrusty iron cagefilariasis
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy