JK cooked for 75 at THE UNIVERSAL BROTHERHOOD MVI_0768

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
From 1976, JK Lippenmeyer, as yet unmarried, became the cook for The Universal Brotherhood, at Balingup, southwest of Western Australia, and worked herself to the bone. And the usual ‘Animal Farm’ scenario was increasingly evident, such is average human nature, and she, like many others, was taken advantage of, due to the sense of entitlement so typical of the ruling class.