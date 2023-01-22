Ukraine Update Jan 22, 2023

We never ask or accept money. If you feel the need to give, please help the orphans that we support. https://www.donbasshumaid.com/ ⚡️SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Western Military District (WMD) have hit units of the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade near Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

💥More than 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armored fighting vehicle and 2 motor vehicles have been destroyed. In addition, 1 AFU artillery munition warehouse has been destroyed near Olshana (Kharkov region).

◽️In Krasniy Liman direction, artillery fire from the Central Military District (CMD) has hit units of the 111th Territorial Defense Brigade near Torskoye and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥More than 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar station have been destroyed.

◽️In Donetsk direction, volunteers of assault detachments, supported by Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Southern Military District, have liberated Dvurechye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The AFU suffered up to 50 servicemen killed and wounded, 2 armored combat vehicles, 3 pickup trucks and 2 D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

💥In addition, 1 warehouse of the AFU artillery munition has been destroyed near Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar station has been destroyed near Malinovka.

◽️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of the offensive actions, units of the Eastern Military District (EMD) have taken more advantageous lines and positions.

💥More than 30 fighters, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Akatsia self-propelled howitzer and 1 D-20 howitzer have been destroyed during the day.

💥Operational and Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and artillery of groups of troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized the command post of the 36th Separate Rifle Battalion of Territorial Defense near Kotlyarovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 67 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 95 areas.

💥Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-24 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥1 Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force has been shot down by anti-aircraft defense forces near Lozovaya (Kharkov region).

💥In addition, 3 HIMARS and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1 HARM anti-radar missile have been intercepted near Vasilyovka and Grozovoye (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry