President Trump Just Cracked Iran After 47 Years

* Mark Carney warned of a “global rupture” as the post-Cold War order breaks down.

* Donald Trump just proved him right — cracking Iran, handing Syria the Hezbollah job over Israel, and letting a broke Europe pay for its own war.

* On the brink of peace

* Is DJT replacing Israel with Syria?

* Carney’s breakdown or Trump’s future





Promethean Updates (17 June 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7bfksw-carney-calls-it-a-rupture.-trump-just-cracked-iran-after-47-years.html

https://youtu.be/jr579oCbnrI