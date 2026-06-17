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President Trump Just Cracked Iran After 47 Years
* Mark Carney warned of a “global rupture” as the post-Cold War order breaks down.
* Donald Trump just proved him right — cracking Iran, handing Syria the Hezbollah job over Israel, and letting a broke Europe pay for its own war.
* On the brink of peace
* Is DJT replacing Israel with Syria?
* Carney’s breakdown or Trump’s future
Promethean Updates (17 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7bfksw-carney-calls-it-a-rupture.-trump-just-cracked-iran-after-47-years.html