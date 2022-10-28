The commies want you defenceless

⁣2nd Amendment. A lawful document peace treaty forever.

⁣“A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”



Terrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and savagery.

The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.



⁣⁣Karl Marx. "The theory of Communism may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property



"Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty." – Plato



⁣Community law courts.



We the people are supreme authority our will is done. We have and do notice all those committing crimes against we the people and at the same time claiming authority.



You have no authority no authorisation to act.



Hand in your weapons and body armour whilst you still can bring honour to your self and your family.



De commission title Police officer. You are breaching the peace and wearing weapons and armour in contravention of Justice of Peace Act 1361. You are fired with immediate effect.

If you are seen on the street you will be arrested by we the people for breaking the law when you have been informed that carrying weapons is a violation.



JUSTICEs OF THE PEACE or Jops for short WILL REPLACE ALL CRIMINAL POLICING.

BY ORDER



SHERRIF BRITISH ISLES: HANNAH-BADR.

The 13 Rules Of Gunfighting Everyone Should Know



A) Guns have only two enemies: rust and politicians.

B) It’s always better to be judged by 12 than carried by 6.

C) Cops carry guns to protect themselves, not you.

D) Never let someone or something that threatens you get inside arms length.

E) Never say “I’ve got a gun.” If you need to use deadly force, the first sound they hear should be the safety clicking off.

F) The average response time of a 911 call is 23 minutes, the response time of a .357 is 1400 feet per second.

G) The most important rule in a gunfight is: Always win – cheat if necessary.

H) Make your attacker advance through a wall of bullets…You may get killed with your own gun, but he’ll have to beat you to death with it, cause it’ll be empty.

I) If you’re in a gun fight:

If you’re not shooting, you should be loading.

If you’re not loading, you should be moving.

If you’re not shooting, moving or loading, you’re probably dead.

J) In a life and death situation, do something…It may be wrong, but do something!

K) If you carry a gun, people call you paranoid. Nonsense! If you have a gun, what do you have to be paranoid about?

L) You can say ‘stop’ or ‘alto’ or any other word, but a large bore muzzle pointed at someone’s head is pretty much a universal language.

M) You cannot save the planet, but you may be able to save yourself and your family.

“Peace is that brief glorious moment in history when everybody stands around reloading,” — Thomas Jefferson