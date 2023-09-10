Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
President Trump gets emotional when talking about the decline of America
channel image
GalacticStorm
2121 Subscribers
Shop now
171 views
Published 19 hours ago

In his speech in South Dakota tonight, President Trump gets emotional when talking about the decline of America under Joe Biden and how Americans are hurting every single day.


This is a man who loves his country.  #MAGA


@realDonaldTrump

https://twitter.com/TheStevenCheung/status/1700353703079747841?s=20

Keywords
magapresidential candidatedonald j trumptrump 2024return of the kingagenda 47

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket