Reaction Pelosi Receives Communion at Mass with Pope

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John-Henry Westen Show.
June 29, 2022
LifeSiteNews' John-Henry Westen and Kennedy Hall, along with Michael Matt of The Remnant, react to Nancy Pelosi's reception of Holy Communion during a Mass at St. Peter's Basilica where Pope Francis was present.
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