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Facing Non-Stop Surgeries as a Child, JT Jester Encourages Teens to Not Let Trials Define Them
Counter Culture Mom
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48 views • August 16, 2022


By the time JT Jester was just three years old, he had spent 250 days in the hospital. JT was expected to be a perfectly healthy baby, but instead, he was born with VATER Syndrome and spent the first ten days of his life in the NICU. He faced a host of health challenges, including being born without an esophagus. When JT turned 16, he had already endured 16 surgeries, suffered from dyslexia, and battled short-term memory loss. Today, this superb teen role model is an inspirational speaker and author of No Bad Days. JT conquered his educational and physical barriers and now, he is sharing the key to cultivating strength and positivity with kids facing their own trials. JT encourages everyone to establish a relationship with God, family, and friends. “That’s enough to pick you up and keep you moving,” he says. 



TAKEAWAYS


Finding your close group of friends you can depend on is essential when you’re struggling


Parents should try to allow their children with disabilities to have a “normal” of a life as possible, including playing sports


Sign up for JT’s paddle board fundraiser that will provide medical equipment for disabled children at JTMestdaghFoundation.org


There are no bad days, only hard days



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

No Bad Days Book Trailer: https://bit.ly/3BMZHSA  

Paddle Fundraiser: https://bit.ly/3Sp9ynA 

No Bad Days Book: https://amzn.to/3w1xEva


🔗 CONNECT WITH JT JESTER

Website: https://www.jtjester.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jtjesterspeaks/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jtjesterspeaks/ 

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Q7F0oO 


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE JT MESTDAGH FOUNDATION

Website: https://www.jtmestdaghfoundation.org/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


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Keywords
healthfreedomamericapatriottrialsdoctorparentingdyslexiababyteenagersteensnicesurgeriestina griffincounter culture mom showjt jestervater syndrome
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