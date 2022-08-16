Facing Non-Stop Surgeries as a Child, JT Jester Encourages Teens to Not Let Trials Define Them

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By the time JT Jester was just three years old, he had spent 250 days in the hospital. JT was expected to be a perfectly healthy baby, but instead, he was born with VATER Syndrome and spent the first ten days of his life in the NICU. He faced a host of health challenges, including being born without an esophagus. When JT turned 16, he had already endured 16 surgeries, suffered from dyslexia, and battled short-term memory loss. Today, this superb teen role model is an inspirational speaker and author of No Bad Days. JT conquered his educational and physical barriers and now, he is sharing the key to cultivating strength and positivity with kids facing their own trials. JT encourages everyone to establish a relationship with God, family, and friends. “That’s enough to pick you up and keep you moving,” he says.
TAKEAWAYS
Finding your close group of friends you can depend on is essential when you’re struggling
Parents should try to allow their children with disabilities to have a “normal” of a life as possible, including playing sports
Sign up for JT’s paddle board fundraiser that will provide medical equipment for disabled children at JTMestdaghFoundation.org
There are no bad days, only hard days
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
No Bad Days Book Trailer: https://bit.ly/3BMZHSA
Paddle Fundraiser: https://bit.ly/3Sp9ynA
No Bad Days Book: https://amzn.to/3w1xEva
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Website: https://www.jtjester.com/
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Website: https://www.jtmestdaghfoundation.org/
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