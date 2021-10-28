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DR. WILFREDO STOKES REVEALS EFFECT OF MASK USE ON GRAPHENE OXIDE IN BLOOD
Truth or Consequences
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Dr. Wilfredo Stokes reveals effect of mask use on graphene oxide in blood https://rumble.com/voakqx-dr.-wilfredo-stokes-reveals-effect-of-mask-use-on-graphene-oxide-in-blood.html

Quote: "⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/facemasks.html Guatemalan doctor & researcher Wilfredo Stokes explains the real reason for forcing the use of masks: acidification of the blood to activate graphene oxide in blood (GO → rGO). If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
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vaccinesdepopulationcovidgraphene oxide
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy