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DR. WILFREDO STOKES REVEALS EFFECT OF MASK USE ON GRAPHENE OXIDE IN BLOOD
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223 views • October 28, 2021
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Dr. Wilfredo Stokes reveals effect of mask use on graphene oxide in blood https://rumble.com/voakqx-dr.-wilfredo-stokes-reveals-effect-of-mask-use-on-graphene-oxide-in-blood.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/facemasks.html Guatemalan doctor & researcher Wilfredo Stokes explains the real reason for forcing the use of masks: acidification of the blood to activate graphene oxide in blood (GO → rGO). If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
Dr. Wilfredo Stokes reveals effect of mask use on graphene oxide in blood https://rumble.com/voakqx-dr.-wilfredo-stokes-reveals-effect-of-mask-use-on-graphene-oxide-in-blood.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/facemasks.html Guatemalan doctor & researcher Wilfredo Stokes explains the real reason for forcing the use of masks: acidification of the blood to activate graphene oxide in blood (GO → rGO). If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
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