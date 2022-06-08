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The world is falling apart - But this is just the start; Prophecy
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242 views • June 08, 2022
Prophetic word in Poetry, given on June the 5th 2022 around 8:20
It is about the beginning of the end
Separation of the sheep and goats
Scriptures:
Isaiah 61:3
Genesis 1:2, Jeremiah 4:23 (figuratively)
Matthew 7:24-27
James 1:12
Matthew 25:29-34
Isaiah 66:24, Mark 9:44-48
Revelation 22:2
Revelation 19:20, 20:10-15, 21:8
Hebrews 8:12, 10:17
Revelation 21:21
Revelation 21:4
Isaiah 34:4, Revelation 4:14
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-poetry-2022-06-05-the-world-falls-apart/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It is about the beginning of the end
Separation of the sheep and goats
Scriptures:
Isaiah 61:3
Genesis 1:2, Jeremiah 4:23 (figuratively)
Matthew 7:24-27
James 1:12
Matthew 25:29-34
Isaiah 66:24, Mark 9:44-48
Revelation 22:2
Revelation 19:20, 20:10-15, 21:8
Hebrews 8:12, 10:17
Revelation 21:21
Revelation 21:4
Isaiah 34:4, Revelation 4:14
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-poetry-2022-06-05-the-world-falls-apart/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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