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6/15/26 TRUMP: NEW MANAGEMENT! IRAN/G7/B-52H BOOM/MOBILE VOTING APP THREAT!!
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6/15/26 President Trump announces "New Management Structure" (outside City of London) for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and beyond as Iran Parliament digitally signs the MOU for a Peace Deal Plan that will be physically signed by Vance in Geneva on Friday as the G7 comes to a close. Meanwhile, multiple layers of the digital ID surveillance state are rapidly being deployed as Skydeo drones surveil the FIFA games, Iran's soccer team arrives in LA, TSA launches it's PPP, Gold Plus, to fast track advanced biometric ID mandates into airports and The Mobile Voting Project pushes vote by app in multiple States legislatures! Local legislative vigilance is crucial now, patriots! Pray and put on God's Armor! We ARE FREE!

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President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!

https://www.jointab.us/


Freedom Con! 6/19-20, WA: Christian Patriots

https://www.freedomcon26.com/


B-52H Stratofortress Bomber explodes after take off at Edwards AFB:

https://theaviationist.com/2026/06/15/b-52-crashed-at-edwards-afb/#denyhttps://theaviationist.com/2025/12/11/b-52-aesa-radar-arrives-edwards-afb/


Skydio military contracted drones to biometrically surveil FIFA games:

https://www.skydio.com/campaigns/fifa-dfr/


The Mobile Voting Project, Election steal by vote by app, quietly invading local and state Governments! Action!

https://nataliegwinters.substack.com/p/voting-by-phone-is-already-here-meet


TSA Launches Gold Plus program to mass deploy advanced biometrics scanning with PPP Tech Corps merge:

https://www.tsa.gov/goldplus


Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v7bcq1w-61526.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


A Great Awakening trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4-rMC88ylQ


NIH WEBSITE ~ about alpha gal treatment:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8729907/


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

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