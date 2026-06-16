6/15/26 TRUMP: NEW MANAGEMENT! IRAN/G7/B-52H BOOM/MOBILE VOTING APP THREAT!!

6/15/26 President Trump announces "New Management Structure" (outside City of London) for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and beyond as Iran Parliament digitally signs the MOU for a Peace Deal Plan that will be physically signed by Vance in Geneva on Friday as the G7 comes to a close. Meanwhile, multiple layers of the digital ID surveillance state are rapidly being deployed as Skydeo drones surveil the FIFA games, Iran's soccer team arrives in LA, TSA launches it's PPP, Gold Plus, to fast track advanced biometric ID mandates into airports and The Mobile Voting Project pushes vote by app in multiple States legislatures! Local legislative vigilance is crucial now, patriots! Pray and put on God's Armor! We ARE FREE!

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