Liberating Loneliness | Live By Heart Today #45

LBHT #45 - Dawn and Wendy have a heart to heart convo about how we can generate the love that we seek in our relationships and living agreements.



We are talking about the impulses we have to experience wellness, security and intimacy and how we can have our needs fulfilled.



When we choose to accept responsibility in our relationships, we become responsible for our own happiness and not expect others to provide is for us.



Join us as we have an organic heart to heart about the mind, body and soul connection. Each show is a self-contained mini-discourse that progressively compounds over its Season to support an over-arching topic of Self development.



This show is part of the Season 4 topic: Living Agreements.



Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and Wendy R Wolf, a Professional Transformation Facilitator. Produced and distributed by Retro Earth Studio.