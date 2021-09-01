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Jesus said they would call for peace and safety He was spot on!
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Author Frank DiMora gives you an up-date on world leaders who are calling for peace and safety just as Jesus Christ warned. This prophecy is only one of many that are being fulfilled in our generation which tells us the Lord's last 7 years is about to unfold. If you don't know about these events you are already in trouble.
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