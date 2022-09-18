Serbs Protesting Against this Weekends Forced EuroPride Parade. - 091722

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Serbs have begun protesting against this weekends forced Europride parade.
Serbian protestors shout "Go to Kosovo" at police during protests against Europride
US Ambassador to Belgrade Christopher Hill joined the Gay Pride participants with a rainbow EU flag in his hand.
U.S. Ambassador to Serbia, Christopher R. Hill played an influential role in generating international pressure to force the Serbian government to allow EuroPride.