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The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 5 - Executive Order 13818
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16260 views • December 03, 2021
The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 5 - Executive Order 13818 | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
On December 20, 2017, the President of the United States issued Executive Order 13818 blocking the property of designated persons and entities involved in serious human rights abuse or corruption.
Executive Order 13818 blocks the property and interests of the persons and entities listed in the annex of the order, in addition to prohibiting financial transactions. Does, or could, this extend to Cryptocurrencies?
Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 5 - Executive Order 13818, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 5 - Executive Order 13818
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
On December 20, 2017, the President of the United States issued Executive Order 13818 blocking the property of designated persons and entities involved in serious human rights abuse or corruption.
Executive Order 13818 blocks the property and interests of the persons and entities listed in the annex of the order, in addition to prohibiting financial transactions. Does, or could, this extend to Cryptocurrencies?
Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 5 - Executive Order 13818, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 5 - Executive Order 13818
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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