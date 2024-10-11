© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Adams welcomes Andy Schectman and talks about the increase of gold's value, the BRICS system, and global de-dollarization.
Register for free at https://BrightU.com and watch Financial Survival docuseries.
#FinancialSurvial #financialliteracy #docuseries #stability #economy #resilience #financialindependence #collapse #Gold #investment #USdollar #expert #analysis