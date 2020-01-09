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Ifunny - Fall brothers describe calling on the Lord to repel demonic energy attacks
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9 views • January 09, 2020
Interview describes calling on the name of the Lord Jesus to be rescued from DEWs and alien/demon abductions (of the mind and spirit)
Sidenote: I have personally experienced this when I was sleep paralyzed and felt evil presence and a sort of whispering of evilness.
Sidenote: I have personally experienced this when I was sleep paralyzed and felt evil presence and a sort of whispering of evilness.
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