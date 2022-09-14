Create New Account
Predictions from the Election Debate 2008
Tim Felger
Published 2 months ago |

This was a debate in early 2008. For Member of Parliament. How true were the predictions? On 15 September 2008, Hank Paulson; U.S. Secretary of Treasury told congress that 5.5 trillion would disappear at 2:00 PM if the bailout bill was not passed. In 2018 the system went broke again. Who is going to bail out everybody now?

Keywords
trumppoliticselectioncontrolbushcanadavote9-11homelessmarijuanadrug warabbotsfordtim felgerda kine

