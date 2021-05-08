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May 8th, 2021: Chivasso vs Draghi
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10 views • June 18, 2021
May 8th, 2021, the town of Chivasso, Turin, Piedmont, Italy.
A shop owner Rosanna Spatari, deifies the covid nonsensical restrictions, and gets the attention of the media.
https://www.lastampa.it/torino..../2021/06/02/news/tor
https://torino.corriere.it/cro....naca/21_giugno_01/to
The town residents gathered on May 8th 2021 to protest against the seizure of the shop, maskless and without fear of 'contact'. Even the police, Carabinieri, and the Judge himself at the tribunal is with them.
Yet, in the end, the corrupt government applying pressure to the judge via the Prefects, still impose the unconstitutional dictatorship, bypassing both democracy and good common sense.
https://www.lastampa.it/torino..../2021/06/04/news/chi
A shop owner Rosanna Spatari, deifies the covid nonsensical restrictions, and gets the attention of the media.
https://www.lastampa.it/torino..../2021/06/02/news/tor
https://torino.corriere.it/cro....naca/21_giugno_01/to
The town residents gathered on May 8th 2021 to protest against the seizure of the shop, maskless and without fear of 'contact'. Even the police, Carabinieri, and the Judge himself at the tribunal is with them.
Yet, in the end, the corrupt government applying pressure to the judge via the Prefects, still impose the unconstitutional dictatorship, bypassing both democracy and good common sense.
https://www.lastampa.it/torino..../2021/06/04/news/chi
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