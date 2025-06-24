Disinformation, War, and Control: SG Anon on Covert Ops & Tactics

Daily Collagen - Visit https://getnativepath.com/Sarah for 45% OFF and free shipping!

SG Anon joins the show to break down the covert operations and psychological tactics used to manipulate global events and public perception. We discuss the mechanisms of blackmail, economic warfare, and strategic chaos—tools often deployed by intelligence agencies and global power structures. Our conversation explores the rising unrest in the United States and globally, We also examine the recent disturbing slayings in Minneapolis as a potential coordinated operation. Understanding how control is exerted behind the scenes is key to understanding we are all seeing in the headlines. You can follow SG Anon on his Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/user/QNewsPatriot

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further