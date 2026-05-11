Time Slips - A Reality Story about Time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These increasing numbers of Data Centers are going to control-run your life. In effect, you all are becoming part computer…part of the Corporate 2-dimensional ONE WORLD ORDER=artificial; not natural. Some see this as SATAN’s World. Just as my new computer won’t turn on unless hooked to InterNet---Internet of things… Smart appliances, Smart meters, Smart Phones. Older phones held memory in them… Now info-data goes ‘to the Cloud’ where the CORPORATION/SATAN has access to it & controlling you! You can’t fix these newer cars unless the dealer or expensive auto-shop updates The COMPUTER. Newer cars are no longer: Owned by you. The Corporation now owns them---by controlling them! ‘Smart cars’ no longer allow you ‘Freedom to travel!’ These ‘Smart things’ are not allowing you freedom & responsibility. The ‘Smart thing’ is self-governing---by the CORPORATOCRACY!
..The rest of my dream Story: I myself wasn’t sure if this 2ndappearance of me or my doppelganger-clone was me from A future or past timeLine or what was going on? I realized I couldn’t let it get to me too much… or my world=me might go ‘nuts.’ My girlfriend had definitely let it ‘get to her’ & she freaked out & there went our relationship! We had somehow divided-diverted onto2 different life paths=TimeLines=Timeslips.
Another example: Each one of these masked Trump versions has a different or alternative TimeLine=“news”releases attached for those who ‘believe in’ a particular one. Is the real Trump even alive? Is Maga, NESARA, JFK Jr. still alive, or are White Hats a total fabrication of CIA to offer you Hopeporn so you don’t do anything for yourself, family, or Tribe. This is what happened under Bolshevik USSR=”The White Army is going to come save us… just wait.” It was created &spread by The Bankers’ Bolshevik so people would not rise up & save themselves while they still could=it happened: A Christian Holocaust; far larger than any Jewish claim!
Is a Time Slip going to happen in mass? A quickening of division-separation between ‘those who want to stick with a contracted CORPORATE ONE WORLD’---or ‘Come out of Her’/revoke/rescind/cancel your Harlot-BEAST legal contract?
If I was new to this Planet, I would say Earth was invaded by Rothschild Tribe-Aliens in late 1700s who replaced the civilized Tartarians* with Sheeple which THEY turned into slaves; by telling them they were now free to vote---but never told it’s a totally controlled debt-System/media-schooling-program/politicians! See movie: ‘They Live.’
*Perhaps, Tartarians Ascended/Taken-up/graduated Earth like the Chaco-Anasasi Culture of northeast New Mexico or Vril Society of 1930s Germany disappeared. The remaining under age 11 Tartaria children were put on trains bound for farmers in West to raise as obedient Sheeple!
Did CERN change our TimeLine in 2008+? Or did the Marketbankruptcy-bailoutSeptember2008or2019 CoVID doit? Or did the 1943 Philadelphia Experiment also alter Time? What was the real purpose of WW II? What now? ..This past week, the bank-overnight lending/Repo Market extend THEIR TimeLine-control again as “Public” U.S.Treasury Department is now “fixed” to bail‘ privately owned’ Rothschild BIG banks out? Result: Inflation rate will increase substantially=Public gets even more screwed! CERN TimeLine: VIDEO 17.16 Insider Speaks Out: “Something Is Wrong with Reality” https://youtu.be/IYZ_UrHfNGo?si=CCFvqt5xmMh0FG0t LorenzoC: How To Starve The System - The Deep State Are Waking a Monster - They Have No Jurisdiction:https://rumble.com/v79lzas-how-to-starve-the-system-the-deep-state-are-waking-a-monster-they-have-no-j.html