EPOCH TV | Durham Bombshell Reveals Palace Coup Against America

Durham Bombshell Reveals Palace Coup Against America





The report from special counsel John Durham has finally been released to the public, and the American people are now learning the truth about the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation into Donald Trump, both when he was a candidate and when he became president of the United States. It turns out that the Trump–Russia claims were false, and that the investigations were deeply flawed. We’ll discuss what these new findings mean for the country.





Meanwhile, Lee Smith joins us to comment on the Durham report and on what it will mean for the FBI’s other investigations into Trump leading into the 2024 elections. He’s the host of “Over the Target” on EpochTV, and author of “The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in US History.”





We’ve also invited Jeffrey Tucker to speak with us about the federal government hitting the debt ceiling. Would it really be so bad? And what can be done to avoid the crisis? Tucker is founder and president of the Brownstone Institute.





The Durham report has now exposed how the American people were defrauded by one of the greatest disinformation campaigns ever perpetrated.





#JoshuaPhilipp dives into the biggest revelations from Durham's report into the FBI's investigation of Trump.





